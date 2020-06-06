Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Shockwave Medical worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 599,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.82. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $359,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $870,800. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.