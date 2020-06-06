Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $846.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

