Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.11 Million Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Alexander’s worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $285.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.83. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $394.70.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

