Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.39% of Oceaneering International worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 44.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 348.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 255,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OII. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress bought 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $52,122.00. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $639.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $536.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

