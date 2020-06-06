Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.13 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

