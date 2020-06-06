Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,234 shares of company stock valued at $122,925. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32. NanoString Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

