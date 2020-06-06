Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Knoll worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

KNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Knoll stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $605.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Knoll Inc has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.