Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.15 Million Stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Dmc Global worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $483.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $76.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

