Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.50% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $326.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

