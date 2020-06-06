Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WASH. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,058,000 after buying an additional 72,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WASH. ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $570.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

