Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,124 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $555.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.78. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In other news, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

