Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $645.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at $143,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.