Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Apergy worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.56. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. Apergy had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

