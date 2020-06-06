Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Retrophin worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter valued at $6,280,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Retrophin by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $722.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.14 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 57.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,612.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,614 shares of company stock worth $207,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTRX. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

