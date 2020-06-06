Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,076 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Primoris Services worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $17,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,727,000 after buying an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,882,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 146,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 109,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

PRIM stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $857.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

