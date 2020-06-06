Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,970 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.97 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.26.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.