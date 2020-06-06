Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Verra Mobility worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller acquired 12,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Verra Mobility Corp has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

