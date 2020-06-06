Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of World Acceptance worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 12.70. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $175.78. The stock has a market cap of $521.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.09.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.