Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $6,033,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.95%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

