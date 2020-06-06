Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,741 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Plantronics worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLT. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Plantronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Plantronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Plantronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on PLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of PLT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.02. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

