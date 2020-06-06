Robinson (LON:RBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.00

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 100.56 ($1.32), with a volume of 7266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.24).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Robinson alerts:

The company has a market cap of $17.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

About Robinson (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.