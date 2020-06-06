Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,280 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

