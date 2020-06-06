Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,712 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETG. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

NYSE ETG opened at $14.77 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

