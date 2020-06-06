Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,578 Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Macy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Macy’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 281,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on M shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Shares of M opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

