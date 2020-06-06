Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 492 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 315.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $338.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.29 and a 200 day moving average of $311.15. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1-year low of $147.31 and a 1-year high of $394.05.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.