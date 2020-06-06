Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,374 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1,335.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after acquiring an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after acquiring an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

