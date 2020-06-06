Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 11,185.3% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $115,875.00.

Shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

