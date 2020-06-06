Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LM. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $6,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of LM stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $33.99 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. acquired 207,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,033 shares of company stock worth $64,751,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

