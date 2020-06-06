Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 125 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,390,000 after acquiring an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $376.58 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $398.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

