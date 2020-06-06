Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,748 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,810,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $56.00 on Friday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

