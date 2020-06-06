Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 47,491 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

