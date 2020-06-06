Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 773 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $272.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.04. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $276.16.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

