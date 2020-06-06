Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sirius XM by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.