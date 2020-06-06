Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank OZK grew its position in Public Storage by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

NYSE:PSA opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.