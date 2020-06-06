Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $172,000 Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,526,000 after buying an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,170,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.94.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

