Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,686.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,216,415.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,242 shares of company stock worth $38,838,244. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $235.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.39 and a 52 week high of $238.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

