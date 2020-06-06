Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $186,000 Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after buying an additional 1,535,987 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $324,031,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.