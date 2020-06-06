Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 299.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 578,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

