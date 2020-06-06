Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 459.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 750.4% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of JPS stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

