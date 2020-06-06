Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1,933.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

