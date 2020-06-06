Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,455,284 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $27,912,347.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,362,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,679,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $159,062.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,715,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,218,023 shares of company stock valued at $121,923,192.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

SNAP stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

