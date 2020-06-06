Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 705.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in WPX Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 104,545 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,900. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

