Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $178,000 in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PE opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.10. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

