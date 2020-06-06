Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $189,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,218,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.