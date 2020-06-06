Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 160.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

BBN stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

