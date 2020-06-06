Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $23.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

