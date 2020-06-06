Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter worth about $4,713,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

CRWD opened at $93.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.41. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

