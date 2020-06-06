Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,014 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $381,038.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 403,678 shares of company stock worth $6,472,725 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CODI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $26.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.