Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,000 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 894,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Heronetta Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 17,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 255,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE NS opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,895,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,992,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $263,794.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

