Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,439 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after buying an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

